J2 Capital Management Inc Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.0% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,464,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,437.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,308,000 after buying an additional 3,299,540 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,804,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,521 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,643,000.

SPTL stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

