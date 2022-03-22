Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $187.97

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $187.97 and last traded at $187.81, with a volume of 331699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

