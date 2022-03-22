Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,260,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

