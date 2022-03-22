Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 1,193 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,361,000 after acquiring an additional 266,336 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.33. 55,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,008. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.81.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

