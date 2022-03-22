Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.71. 81,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,212. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.16. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.30.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.