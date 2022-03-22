Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,184,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

YUM stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.26. 16,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,511. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

