Jacobs & Co. CA Makes New $229,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.74, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

