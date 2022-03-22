Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Jeff Lendino Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jeff Lendino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $17,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on JAMF. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 112.4% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Jamf by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,312,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $110,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after buying an additional 75,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,619,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,824 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.