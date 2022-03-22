Jaret Sprott Sells 2,128 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$700,384.48.

TSE:PPL opened at C$46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.66. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.04.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.