Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Lowered to $47.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF opened at $32.24 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,065,000 after purchasing an additional 563,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,865,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 927,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.