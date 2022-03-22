Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DRTGF. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jet2 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRTGF opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. Jet2 has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

