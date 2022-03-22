JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Matthew B. Susz Sells 1,051 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $12,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.96. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

JOAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in JOANN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

