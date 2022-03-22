JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Matthew B. Susz Sells 1,051 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $12,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.96. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
JOAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in JOANN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
