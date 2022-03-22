JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

