JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,270

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,320 ($17.38) to GBX 1,270 ($16.72) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.76) to GBX 1,185 ($15.60) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut WPP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.21) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $764.00.

WPP opened at $71.10 on Friday. WPP has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,544 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WPP by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

