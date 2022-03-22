JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.
NYSE DBRG opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,981,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,917,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.
