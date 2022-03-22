JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,981,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,917,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.