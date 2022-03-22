JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAGG. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,227,000 after buying an additional 666,584 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $24,082,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 899.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 94,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 420,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAGG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,801. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

