Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON JLP opened at GBX 14.38 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.12. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £349.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.99.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
