Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON JLP opened at GBX 14.38 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.12. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £349.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.99.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.