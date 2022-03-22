Karat Packaging (KRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

