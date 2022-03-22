KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0017

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $7.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001449 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043131 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00117576 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

