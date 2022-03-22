Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

