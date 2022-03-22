Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,698 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,774 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after buying an additional 522,533 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 820,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.4% during the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,354,000 after buying an additional 404,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

CLF opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

