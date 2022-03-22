Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,953 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 440,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

