Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $170.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.71. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

