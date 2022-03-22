Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 562,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.37.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

