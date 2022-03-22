Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $422.29 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $426.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.