Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

