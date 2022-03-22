Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $56,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

