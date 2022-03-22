Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 81.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.
VTC stock opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.20 and a one year high of $93.33.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (VTC)
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.