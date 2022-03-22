Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 81.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

VTC stock opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.20 and a one year high of $93.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

