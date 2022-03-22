Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after buying an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,550,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,258,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

NYSE GRMN opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.42. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

