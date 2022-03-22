Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $17,206,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Horizon by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 719,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of FHN opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

