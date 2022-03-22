Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 26,540 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

