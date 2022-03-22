Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 156.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $2,758,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $464.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $424.42 and a 200-day moving average of $478.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

