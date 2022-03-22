Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,808 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.10.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $356.28 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

