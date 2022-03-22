Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,720,000 after buying an additional 81,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.50. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

