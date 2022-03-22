Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142,291.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 64,031 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $219.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.63 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

