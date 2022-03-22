Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MetLife by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 68.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

