Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 257.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWX. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,540,000 after purchasing an additional 511,619 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 196,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

