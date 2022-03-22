Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.