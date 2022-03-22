Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

KTCC stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

