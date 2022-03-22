Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

TSE KEY opened at C$30.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.06. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$25.03 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

