KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $41,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.10.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $356.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.98. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

