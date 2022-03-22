Kleros Price Tops $0.0872 (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $54.19 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002434 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.