Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim acquired 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 190.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.