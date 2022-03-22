Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) vs. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Head-To-Head Review

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $72.40, indicating a potential upside of 78.33%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 256.81%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 28.82 -$100.22 million ($2.06) -19.71 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $6.15 million 54.10 -$130.09 million ($1.00) -2.13

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -137.60% -27.16% -18.67% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,571.00% -61.15% -38.93%

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.