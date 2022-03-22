Lake Street Capital Downgrades Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) to Hold

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akerna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of KERN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 17,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akerna will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

