LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $38.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.64 million to $39.40 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $35.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $164.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $165.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $174.42 million, with estimates ranging from $171.92 million to $178.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $44.10 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $967.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.