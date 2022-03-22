Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEN. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.14.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. Lennar has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Lennar by 21.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.