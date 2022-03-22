Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEN. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.51. Lennar has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

