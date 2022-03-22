Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target Increased to C$1.65 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LXE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

LXE opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of C$319.69 million and a PE ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.93. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.59 and a 12 month high of C$1.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.