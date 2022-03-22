Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 141 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after acquiring an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $476.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.34 and a 12-month high of $485.80.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

